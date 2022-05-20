NFL Rumors: Ex-Bears QB Nick Foles Expected to Sign With Colts

Report: Nick Foles expected to sign with Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nick Foles is set to reunite with Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

The Colts are working to sign Foles as their backup quarterback to Matt Ryan, The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that the expectation is the deal will get done early next week.

Reich, the Colts' head coach, was the Eagles' offensive coordinator when Foles stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz and quarterbacked Philadelphia to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017.

The 33-year-old Foles hasn't enjoyed a ton of success since his Super Bowl MVP performance, though.

Foles, who went 4-1 in the regular season and won a playoff game while filling in for Wentz again in 2018, left Philly for a four-year, $88 million deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. But his Jags tenure lasted all of one season where he was sidelined for several weeks with a broken collarbone, went 0-4 as the starter and was benched for Gardner Minshew.

The Chicago Bears acquired Foles from Jacksonville in the subsequent offseason to provide competition for former first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky. Foles began the 2020 season as Chicago's backup, claimed the starting job midseason and went 2-5 before exiting the lineup due to injury.

Foles made just one appearance as the third-stringer behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton in 2021, a late-season start where he helped the Bears beat the Seahawks amid snowy Seattle conditions.

Chicago agreed to release Foles in late April after failing to find a trade for the veteran signal-caller.