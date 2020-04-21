coronavirus illinois

NFL Gives $250K for Chicago COVID-19 Relief

The National Football League is donating to support Cook County Health Foundation's coronavirus relief efforts

By Becca Wood

2531745TB002_flushots
Getty Images

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 26: (FILE PHOTO) A technician prepares a flu vaccine by drawing it from its vial through a needle into a syringe September 26, 2002 at a health clinic in Chicago. Flu-shot season officially begins next week. Health officials are calling for wider use of influenza vaccine this during the Flue season. About 36,000 people die each year from influenza or its complications. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The NFL and its Players Coalition announced they will gift $250,000 to support the work of Cook County Health in caring for communities of color impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debra Carey, Interim CEO for Cook County Health said in a statement that social justice and health equity are at the core of Cook County Health’s mission.

"(The donation) brings not just critical financial resources but important public recognition that we have a long way to go to ensure that everyone has access to all the services needed to ensure a healthy life,” said Carey in a statement.

Local

coronavirus 3 mins ago

Doctors Have Message as Parents Delay Pediatrician, ER Visits Over Coronavirus Fears

coronavirus illinois 19 mins ago

‘We Should be Concerned:’ Possibility of Wave of COVID-19 in Fall Could Cause Serious Issues

The donation from the NFL's Social Justice Fund is targeted to aid services at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital in Chicago.

Over 70% of the health system's patients come from communities of color with more than 40% having no health insurance.

"On behalf of the patients and communities we serve, who are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, I want to thank the NFL for their generous donation," Carey said in a statement.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinoisNFLdonationcook county health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us