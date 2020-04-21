NFL Gives $250K for Chicago COVID-19 Relief

The NFL and its Players Coalition announced they will gift $250,000 to support the work of Cook County Health in caring for communities of color impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debra Carey, Interim CEO for Cook County Health said in a statement that social justice and health equity are at the core of Cook County Health’s mission.

"(The donation) brings not just critical financial resources but important public recognition that we have a long way to go to ensure that everyone has access to all the services needed to ensure a healthy life,” said Carey in a statement.

The donation from the NFL's Social Justice Fund is targeted to aid services at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital in Chicago.

Over 70% of the health system's patients come from communities of color with more than 40% having no health insurance.

"On behalf of the patients and communities we serve, who are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, I want to thank the NFL for their generous donation," Carey said in a statement.