New Indiana law prohibits students from using cell phones in classrooms

A new Indiana law will prohibit students from using phones and other wireless devices in classrooms beginning in the fall.

Under the terms of Senate Bill 185, there will be limited circumstances when usage of phones will be permitted, but school districts will be tasked with crafting new policies governing the prohibition and the exceptions to rules.

According to Chalkbeat Indiana, activists pushed for the bill in an effort to “improve student engagement, behavior and mental health.”

Specifically, the bill prohibits students from using “wireless communication devices during instructional time.” That does include phones, but can also include tablets and laptops in most circumstances.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Teachers are permitted to allow students to use those devices for educational purposes, and also permits students to use phones in the event of an emergency or to manage their health care.

In addition, students can also use phones if it’s part of their “individualized education program.”

With the bill taking effect in July, schools will be required to post their new policies online, and will be required to determine exceptions to rules and to determine discipline for violations of the new cell phone policy.