New DuPage Coronavirus Testing Site Opens Tuesday

Health officials announced a new DuPage county drive-through COVID-19 testing site will open to the public at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The testing site will be located at the County Campus's main entrance off County Farm Road. Individuals can be tested Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In order to limit person contact, tests will only be conducted through vehicle windows. No motorcycles will be allowed to enter the testing site.

No appointment, doctor referral or proof of insurance is required, according to the DuPage County Health Department.

Each day, the testing site will conduct up to 400 tests and plans to remain open for the next eight weeks.

In observance of Independence Day, DuPage county's new testing site will be closed July 3 and July 4.