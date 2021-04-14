Cook County

New Cook County COVID Vaccination Site Opens in Suburban Matteson

The new COVID vaccine site is located at 4647 Promenade Way in Matteson

A new large-scale community COVID vaccination site, located at 4647 Promenade Way in southern Cook County, launched Wednesday for all residents ages 16 and older.

The Matteson site will be run through Cook County Health with assistance from the Illinois National Guard.

The new vaccination site opened Wednesday at 1 p.m. to all Illinois residents ages 16 and older after Illinois moved to Phase 2 of vaccine eligibility on Monday.

In a press conference Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the site should be able to administer nearly 4,000 vaccines each day.

"We're committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and we know some areas of the community have been harder hit than others. And we're especially grateful to have this site in the southland where we know communities were heavily impacted," Preckwinkle said.

Although Chicago remains in Phase 1C of vaccinations, officials encouraged residents to visit suburban mass vaccination sites to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a look at the full list of state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, open to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of where they live (unless otherwise noted):

DateLocationAddressAppointmentDaily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
Now OpenAdams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center		300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/2,100
Now OpenCook County: Tinley Park Convention Center18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
Now OpenCook County: Triton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County: South Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenCook County:
Former K-Mart		1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Now OpenCook County:
Former HOBO		7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160 
Now OpenDuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 12015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, ILhttps://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine1,000
Now OpenGrundy County:
Shabbona Middle School		725 School St, Morris, ILhttps://www.grundyco.org/health/540
Now OpenJackson County: Banterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/  540
Now OpenJackson County: Carbondale Civic Center200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL  http://www.jchdonline.org/540
Now OpenKane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.https://www.kanevax.org/270 
Now OpenKane County:
Former Sam’s Club		501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/750 
April 7Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin ILhttps://www.kanevax.org/270 
Now OpenLake County:
Community Based Testing Center		102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL		https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US  400 
Now OpenMadison County:
Gateway Convention Center		1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php1350
    Now OpenSangamon County:
Orr Building		Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL  http://www.SCDPH.org, (217) 210-8801  1620
Now OpenSt. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville ILhttps://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department1080
April 2Will County:
Former Toys R Us		3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL  		https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw  800 
Now OpenWinnebago County: Former K-Mart1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL  https://www.wchd.org/  1350
  Now OpenCity of Chicago: United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=ILChicago/ Cook County Only
Now OpenDeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center		1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, ILhttps://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/County residents only
Now OpenLake County Fairgrounds1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, ILhttps://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_USIndividuals who live and work in County
Now OpenMcHenry County:
Former K-Mart		1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock ILhttps://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations  County residents only
Now OpenMcLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena		101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL  https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine  County residents only
Now OpenRock Island County:
Camden Centre		2701 1st Street East, Milan IL  https://richd.org/County residents Only
    Now OpenVermilion County:
Danville Community College		2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only
  Now Open  Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL  https://vchd.org/County residents only
