New Cook County COVID Vaccination Site Opens in Suburban Matteson

A new large-scale community COVID vaccination site, located at 4647 Promenade Way in southern Cook County, launched Wednesday for all residents ages 16 and older.
The Matteson site will be run through Cook County Health with assistance from the Illinois National Guard.
The new vaccination site opened Wednesday at 1 p.m. to all Illinois residents ages 16 and older after Illinois moved to Phase 2 of vaccine eligibility on Monday.
In a press conference Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the site should be able to administer nearly 4,000 vaccines each day.
"We're committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and we know some areas of the community have been harder hit than others. And we're especially grateful to have this site in the southland where we know communities were heavily impacted," Preckwinkle said.
Although Chicago remains in Phase 1C of vaccinations, officials encouraged residents to visit suburban mass vaccination sites to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here's a look at the full list of state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, open to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of where they live (unless otherwise noted):
|Date
|Location
|Address
|Appointment
|Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available)
|Now Open
|Adams County:
Oakley Lindsey Center
|300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL
|https://www.adamscountytogether.com/
|2,100
|Now Open
|Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center
|18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|Cook County: Triton College
|2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County: South Suburban College
|15800 State St., South Holland IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|540
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former K-Mart
|1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|1,890
|Now Open
|Cook County:
Former HOBO
|7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL
|https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
|2,160
|Now Open
|DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1
|2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL
|https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
|1,000
|Now Open
|Grundy County:
Shabbona Middle School
|725 School St, Morris, IL
|https://www.grundyco.org/health/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Banterra Center
|Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center
|200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL
|http://www.jchdonline.org/
|540
|Now Open
|Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott
|970 North Lake St., Aurora IL.
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|270
|Now Open
|Kane County:
Former Sam’s Club
|501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|750
|April 7
|Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center
|1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL
|https://www.kanevax.org/
|270
|Now Open
|Lake County:
Community Based Testing Center
|102 W. Water Street
Waukegan IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|400
|Now Open
|Madison County:
Gateway Convention Center
|1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL
|https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
|1350
|Now Open
|Sangamon County:
Orr Building
|Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL
|http://www.SCDPH.org, (217) 210-8801
|1620
|Now Open
|St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
|200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL
|https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department
|1080
|April 2
|Will County:
Former Toys R Us
|3128 Voyager Lane
Joliet IL
|https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw
|800
|Now Open
|Winnebago County: Former K-Mart
|1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL
|https://www.wchd.org/
|1350
|Now Open
|City of Chicago: United Center
|1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL
|https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL
|Chicago/ Cook County Only
|Now Open
|DeKalb County:
NIU Convocation Center
|1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL
|https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Lake County Fairgrounds
|1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL
|https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US
|Individuals who live and work in County
|Now Open
|McHenry County:
Former K-Mart
|1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL
|https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations
|County residents only
|Now Open
|McLean County:
Grossinger Motors Arena
|101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL
|https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Rock Island County:
Camden Centre
|2701 1st Street East, Milan IL
|https://richd.org/
|County residents Only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County:
Danville Community College
|2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
|Now Open
|Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport
|22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL
|https://vchd.org/
|County residents only
