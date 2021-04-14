New Cook County COVID Vaccination Site Opens in Suburban Matteson

A new large-scale community COVID vaccination site, located at 4647 Promenade Way in southern Cook County, launched Wednesday for all residents ages 16 and older.

The Matteson site will be run through Cook County Health with assistance from the Illinois National Guard.

The new vaccination site opened Wednesday at 1 p.m. to all Illinois residents ages 16 and older after Illinois moved to Phase 2 of vaccine eligibility on Monday.

In a press conference Tuesday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the site should be able to administer nearly 4,000 vaccines each day.

"We're committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and we know some areas of the community have been harder hit than others. And we're especially grateful to have this site in the southland where we know communities were heavily impacted," Preckwinkle said.

Although Chicago remains in Phase 1C of vaccinations, officials encouraged residents to visit suburban mass vaccination sites to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a look at the full list of state-supported mass vaccination sites across Illinois, open to all eligible Illinois residents regardless of where they live (unless otherwise noted):

Date Location Address Appointment Daily Dose capability (when vaccines are available) Now Open Adams County:

Oakley Lindsey Center 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy IL https://www.adamscountytogether.com/ 2,100 Now Open Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160 Now Open Cook County: Triton College 2000 5th Ave., River Grove, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open Cook County: South Suburban College 15800 State St., South Holland IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 540 Now Open Cook County:

Former K-Mart 1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 1,890 Now Open Cook County:

Former HOBO 7600 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park IL https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov 2,160 Now Open DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building 1 2015 Manchester Rd, Wheaton, IL https://www.dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine 1,000 Now Open Grundy County:

Shabbona Middle School 725 School St, Morris, IL https://www.grundyco.org/health/ 540 Now Open Jackson County: Banterra Center Southern Illinois University, Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 Now Open Jackson County: Carbondale Civic Center 200 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale IL http://www.jchdonline.org/ 540 Now Open Kane County: Former Carson Pirie Scott 970 North Lake St., Aurora IL. https://www.kanevax.org/ 270 Now Open Kane County:

Former Sam’s Club 501 N. Randall Rd., Batavia IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 750 April 7 Kane County: Elgin Eastside Recreation Center 1800 E. Chicago Street, Elgin IL https://www.kanevax.org/ 270 Now Open Lake County:

Community Based Testing Center 102 W. Water Street

Waukegan IL https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US 400 Now Open Madison County:

Gateway Convention Center 1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php 1350 Now Open Sangamon County:

Orr Building Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield IL http://www.SCDPH.org, (217) 210-8801 1620 Now Open St. Clair County: Belle-Clair Fairgrounds 200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department 1080 April 2 Will County:

Former Toys R Us 3128 Voyager Lane

Joliet IL https://bit.ly/3m1qqkw 800 Now Open Winnebago County: Former K-Mart 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford IL https://www.wchd.org/ 1350 Now Open City of Chicago: United Center 1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago IL https://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL Chicago/ Cook County Only Now Open DeKalb County:

NIU Convocation Center 1525 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, IL https://health.dekalbcounty.org/about/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccination/ County residents only Now Open Lake County Fairgrounds 1060 E. Peterson Rd., Grayslake, IL https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/s/?language=en_US Individuals who live and work in County Now Open McHenry County:

Former K-Mart 1900 N. Richmond Ave., Woodstock IL https://www.mchenrycountyil.gov/county-government/departments-a-i/health-department/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/vaccine-locations County residents only Now Open McLean County:

Grossinger Motors Arena 101 S. Madison Street, Bloomington IL https://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine County residents only Now Open Rock Island County:

Camden Centre 2701 1st Street East, Milan IL https://richd.org/ County residents Only Now Open Vermilion County:

Danville Community College 2000 E. Main Street, Danville IL https://vchd.org/ County residents only Now Open Vermilion County: Vermilion Regional Airport 22633 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville IL https://vchd.org/ County residents only