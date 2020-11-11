Neighbors Stunned After Oswego Shooting Leaves Woman Dead, Another Hurt

One woman is dead and another was injured Wednesday morning following an apparent drive-by shooting in unincorporated Oswego Township, Kendall County Sheriff’s officials say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the first block of Sierra Road at approximately 11:05 a.m. Wednesday. Two women were hit by gunfire and were transported to a local hospital.

Residents who live nearby say a lot of families live in the area, and that the gunshots almost sounded like fireworks as they rang out Wednesday morning.

“We were sitting in the bedroom watching TV and then we heard ‘pow, pow, pow, pow.’ They were really loud,” one man said. “About eight of them and then we came out and looked and there was nothing going on. There were sirens like five minutes later.”

One of the women was pronounced dead and another is being treated at the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

An investigation remains ongoing, but police say that the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Police are searching for a black SUV that was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 630-553-5856, or to email detectives@co.kendall.il.us.