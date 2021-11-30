Needle Device Hidden in Chicago Ridge Gas Pump, Police Warn

While attempting to pump gas in suburban Chicago Ridge, a man found a needle device hidden in the nozzle, police warned Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Chicago Ridge Police Department, the man was at a Shell Gas Station at 111th Street and Ridgeland at around 7 p.m. when he went to squeeze the trigger on the gas nozzle and felt a poke on his finger.

The man found a "needle device" on the handle, as well as an unknown white substance in the hallow area behind the needle and an adhesive substance holding the assembly to the trigger of the gas pump, police said.

Officials said the man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and was asymptomatic for exposure.

Police are working with the Illinois State Police Crime Lab is working to analyze the needle device, the post noted.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Chicago Ridge Police Investigations Division at (708) 425-7831.