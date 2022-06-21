Near-Record Heat Causes Pavement to Buckle on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Near-record heat in the city of Chicago likely caused the pavement on a portion of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to buckle on Tuesday evening, causing motorists headaches as they drive down the roadway.

According to Total Traffic and eyewitness accounts, pavement buckled across all lanes of traffic just before 47th Street on Tuesday evening.

The issue is causing stop-and-go traffic to back up all the way to 57th Street, according to officials.

The high temperature in Chicago officially reached 99 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, just shy of the all-time record for today’s date. Heat indices were even hotter than that, rising up to 106 degrees at the airport.

Some locations in the city, including at Midway International Airport, saw their high temperatures climb above 100 degrees, according to NWS officials.

It is unclear when repairs will be undertaken on the roadway.