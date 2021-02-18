NBC Chicago Launches ‘Vaccinated State' Docuseries on Roku, Apple TV

Amid continued questions about the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois, a new docuseries from NBC Chicago explores the issues and reception of one of the most sought-after medicines in our lifetime.

"Vaccinated State," launching Sunday, Feb. 21, on NBC Chicago's Roku and Apple TV channels, documents the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois, putting a spotlight on what Illinois residents should know, what we're still learning and what's next.

________________________________________________________________________________



To watch the series, launching Sunday, Feb. 21, search "NBC Chicago" on your Roku or Apple TV device, then add the NBC Chicago channel and look for "Vaccinated State" at the top.

________________________________________________________________________________

During four original episodes, NBC 5 reporter Chris Hush transports viewers to the belly of a 777-200 aircraft as the vaccine arrives in Chicago. From there, Hush documents the very first Illinoisans to be vaccinated, as he follows healthcare workers during a two-month period, tracking every symptom they experience.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Viewers will join a South Side Chicago pastor as he confronts medical mistrust issues in his church. Hush also takes a trip back in history, looking through the eyes of a local 102-year-old woman born during the Spanish Flu.

The series puts a spotlight on everyday human beings -- your neighbors, friends, even family members, who happen to be experts in their field.

What did we learn about the coronavirus vaccine? Is Illinois prepared for the next pandemic? Are you? NBC Chicago's docuseries pushes for those answers while giving you an inside look as Illinois becomes a vaccinated state.

To watch the series, search "NBC Chicago" on your Roku or Apple TV device, add the NBC Chicago channel and look for "Vaccinated State" at the top.