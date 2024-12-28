NBC Chicago honors local legacy of legendary sportscaster Greg Gumbel

Greg Gumbel, a legendary sportscaster whose decades-long career included a seven-year tenure at WMAQ-TV in Chicago, died Friday at the age of 78, according to his family.

Gumbel's illustrious career was highlighted by two stints as the host of CBS' NFL studio show, "The NFL Today," along with an extensive play-by-play calling resume, a field in which Gumbel was a trailblazer.

In 2001, Gumbel was the play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl 35 on CBS, becoming the first Black announcer in the U.S. to call a major sports championship on television.

Kevin Cross, President and General Manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago, issued the following statement in wake of Gumbel's passing.

“Greg Gumbel’s tenure here at WMAQ in Chicago from 1973 to 1980 was a remarkable period that set the foundation for his illustrious career in sports broadcasting.

Having spent years on the south side of Chicago, Greg knew all too well the passion of our fans. As a young sportscaster, Greg brought a fresh perspective, natural charisma, and an unparalleled work ethic to the station. His ability to connect with viewers and his commitment to excellence quickly made him a trusted and beloved figure in Chicago homes.

Greg’s time at WMAQ showcased his versatility and talent for storytelling. Whether he was covering local sports, national events, or delivering daily sports reports with precision and wit, he brought an authenticity that resonated deeply with fans. Beyond his professionalism on screen, Greg was known for his warmth, humility, and dedication to the craft, earning the respect of colleagues and competitors alike.

His seven years at WMAQ not only solidified his reputation as a rising star in sports journalism but also served as a stepping stone to his legendary career on the national stage. Greg’s legacy at WMAQ is a testament to his passion for sports, his dedication to his audience, and his role in shaping the future of sports broadcasting.

All of us here at WMAQ send our condolences to his family.“

Gumbel also worked for ESPN and the Madison Square Garden network.

Veteran NBC 5 anchor and reporter Art Norman first met Gumbel decades ago - and the two remained great friends.

"This was a guy that when I was going through my cancer battle, he was a big supporter of me, and I'm still a big supporter of him," Norman said.

Gumbel won local Emmy Awards during his long career and was the recipient of the 2007 Pat Summerall Award for excellence in sports broadcasting.

Outside of his career as a sportscaster, he was affiliated with the March of Dimes for three decades, including as a member of its board of trustees. He also was a member of the Sports Council for St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital for 16 years.

Veteran NBC 5 anchor and political reporter Carol Marin said Gumbel called it like it is - but he did it with dignity and without animosity.

"He was a sports guy who could talk about anything else," she said. "The mark of a really great sports guy is he's literate on a lot of subjects and knows how to weed through them."

Marin said when Gumbel was a friend of yours - he was a friend of yours forever.

"When you're talking about somebody like Greg Gumbel, he had a big heart, and he shared it," she said.