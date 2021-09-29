NBC 5's LeeAnn Trotter to Make Guest Appearance on ‘Chicago Fire' Wednesday

LeeAnn Trotter is no stranger to being in front of the camera, but this time, instead of telling the news, she's putting her acting skills to the test.

The NBC Chicago reporter will be featured in Wednesday's episode of 'Chicago Fire.'

In the episode, Trotter plays herself, a reporter for NBC 5 News looking to do a story on an amazing fire rescue.

Trotter will be featured in not one but two scenes in the episode.

"It’s amazing how long it takes to film a short scene," she said. "Many, many takes, getting several camera angles. So many retakes. I started trying to make Casey laugh when he was supposed to be serious. So much fun! Everyone was extremely gracious."

Trotter said she was surprised at the workload for one minute of dialogue.

Chicago Fire airs at 8 p.m. CT Wednesdays on NBC as part of the "One Chicago" series. Last week marked the start of the show's tenth season.