NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Coming off this weekend’s live broadcast of the “26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade” on Telemundo Chicago and the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will deliver even more dedicated Hispanic Heritage Month content, including profiles on local Hispanic leaders and businesses, features on healthcare advocacy and advancement, education, arts & entertainment, sports, cultural legacy, and much more.

In addition, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago will provide expanded digital coverage celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which will include videos of all features stories that can be viewed 24/7 on any device at NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and associated mobile apps.

“In conjunction with NBCUniversal’s ‘Celebrating All That We Are’ Hispanic Heritage Month campaign, we couldn’t be prouder to present our stories showcasing the very best of Chicago’s Hispanic community,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “We kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month in a big way this past weekend with Telemundo Chicago’s exclusive, live broadcast of the ‘26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade” and it is our honor and responsibility to continue to put a spotlight on the achievements and progression of our local Hispanic community all year round.”

Please note NBCUniversal Local Chicago’s Hispanic Heritage Month featured content details below:

NBC 5 CHICAGO

Tuesday, September 17 at 5pm – “Mexico of the Midwest”

Little Village is a vibrant neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago, a densely populated and culturally-rich environment, it is often referred to as the “Mexico of the Midwest.” NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter speaks with residents who are focused on keeping the neighborhood’s legacy strong and financially thriving for generations to come.

Thursday, September 19 at 10pm – Santa Masa Tamaleria

On this edition of “The Food Guy,” Steve Dolinsky takes viewers to Santa Masa Tamaleira in Chicago’s Belmont Heights neighborhood, where viewers will get a first-hand look the restaurant’s authentic offerings including its signature tamales and pozole verde among others. NOTE: This segment of “The Food Guy” will re-air on NBC 5 News on Friday, Sept. 20 at 4pm and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 6am.

Tuesday, September 24 at 5pm – ¡Viva! Los Libros

NBC 5 Chicago / Telemundo Chicago reporter Sandra Torres profiles “¡Viva! Los Libros,” Chicago’s first bilingual & social justice mobile bookstore located in Chicago’s lower westside Pilsen district. Owner Nina Sanchez, along with her husband Michael Wren and daughter Vida, scored national attention with their presence at last month’s DNC. NOTE: This segment will also air on Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 5pm.

Thursday, September 26 at 5pm – Latinos in Da House Conference

NBC 5’s Natalie Martinez previews the upcoming “Latinos in Da House Conference,” which features numerous artists & community leaders celebrating the countless contributions made by Latinos in ‘House Music.’ More than 100 DJ’s are already confirmed for the big Sept. 28 event at Chicago Theater Works in Lakeview, including an appearance by the “first” queen of Chicago house music, Humboldt Park’s Liz Torres.

Tuesday, October 1 at 5pm – Millenium Park Artist

Natalie Martinez chats with Chicago native/world renowned artist Carlos Rolon (a.k.a. DZine), one of the featured artists in a brand-new art exhibit coming to Millenium Park in early October.

Thursday, October 3 at 5pm – First Smile Ultrasound

Sandra Torres profiles a local Latina ultrasound tech who owns/operates First Smile Ultrasound in Mt. Prospect, a health facility which assists Latina women without insurance to get ultrasounds of their babies. Her mission is to aid local women and families by offering affordable diagnostic ultrasounds.

Tuesday, October 8 at 5pm – The Genomics Lab

Natalie Martinez provides viewers with an inside look at the opening of a new genomics lab in Bedford Park with a focus of aiding Hispanics and individuals of color throughout the Chicago area.

Thursday, October 10 at 5pm – The Latino Vote in 2024

With a historic Presidential Election set to take place in just a few short weeks, NBC 5 reporter Jenn Schanz provides numerous key takeaways surrounding the “local” impact of the Latino vote in 2024.

NOTE: NBC 5 News can also be viewed on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago mobile app. The NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

In addition to its live production of this year’s “26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade,” Noticiero Telemundo Chicago viewers will also be treated to the following features during Hispanic Heritage Month:

Friday, September 20 at 5pm – Latino Youth Gives Classical Violin a Fresh Take

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago reporter Priscilla Ferreyra profiles a gifted, local Latino youth who has found new ways to convey the beautiful sounds of classical violin.

Tuesday, September 24 at 5pm – The Quesabirria

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago reporter Jose Gonzalez explores the growing popularity of the Quesabirria, a Mexican dish comprised of birria-style cooked beef or chicken folded into a tortilla with melted cheese. Thanks in part to the visual influence of this delectable dish on social media, the Quesabirria can now be found on restaurant menus throughout the Chicagoland area.

Friday, September 27 at 5pm – Women Warriors: Latina Activists Leading the Charge

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago’sJorge DeSantiago profiles two powerful Latina activists who are breaking barriers and redefining leadership roles in Chicago’s Hispanic community. Their stories reflect a growing movement of Latina women who are not just participants, but leaders in the fight for social justice.

Friday, October 4 at 5pm – Sazón y Recuerdos: Family Secrets in Every Bite

Jorge DeSantiago takes a look at the cultural significance and family stories behind traditional Hispanic dishes, including El Mole and Pozole. These recipes, passed down through generations, are more than just food, they are a cherished part of Hispanic heritage and identity. Chicago chefs are also now bringing their family’s secret recipes to local restaurants, blending beloved traditions with modern culinary innovation.

Friday, October 11 at 5pm – Lengua y Cultura: Preserving Heritage Through LanguageJorge DeSantiago explores the roots of the Spanish language featuring interviews with a Blue Island, Ill. teacher who utilizes Spanish-language news reports to help her students connect with their heritage, along with Casa Michoacán in West Chicago, who are actively teaching the Purépecha dialect, preserving a crucial aspect of Indigenous Mexican culture and language