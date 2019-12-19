NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago’s ‘Project Innovation’ Grant Challenge Returns in 2020

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will present their Project Innovation grant challenge in Chicago for the third consecutive year when grant applications open on Jan. 10, 2020. Applications can be previewed online at nbcuprojectinnovation.com.

Local non-profit organizations that are helping to move communities forward by fostering the next generation of storytellers, are encouraging a culture of inclusion for underrepresented communities, providing youth with the tools they need to succeed across multiple disciplines, and are nurturing a culture of volunteerism and engagement in communities, are encouraged to submit a Project Innovation grant application nbcuprojectinnovation.com beginning January 10. Grant applications close on February 14, 2020. The stations and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will together award a total of $225,000 to a maximum of eight local community organizations in the Chicago area in May 2020.

To learn more about the program, join an informational webinar on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. ET by clicking here. Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

“We are proud to continue investing in organizations who are making a difference in our communities each day,” said David Doebler, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago President and General Manager. “We are thrilled to bring the Project Innovation Grant Challenge back to the Chicago area for a third year.”

Presented in 11 markets including Chicago, in 2020, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago will select and present grant awards to eligible non-profit organizations that are located in and operate from the local market, have an annual operating budget of more than $100,000 (defined by the organizations most recent 990-N IRS filing), and whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories:

• Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts.

• Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

• Youth Education: K-12 in-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education.

• Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities

Project Innovation 2020 grants are available in the following markets that are serviced by a NBC/Telemundo owned station: New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, necn), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For more information about NBC 5’s and Telemundo Chicago’s Project Innovation grant challenge program, including a list of past winners from the local area, visit website nbcchicago.com/projectinnovation. Follow on social at @NBCUFoundation and #ProjectInnovation.