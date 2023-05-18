Navy Pier Summer Fireworks Set to Return Next Weekend

The iconic fireworks displays at Navy Pier will make their thunderous return on Memorial Day weekend, with the biweekly shows set to last throughout the summer.

According to a press release, the fireworks shows, which are free and open to the public, will begin on May 27, and will take place each Wednesday and Saturday through Sept. 2.

The show will mix in popular music, as well as special-occasion soundtracks, according to officials.

The display is so popular that it was recently named as the best display in the entire country in a poll conducted by USA Today.

Of course, fireworks won’t be the only attraction available at Navy Pier. The ever-popular Ferris wheel is also available for rides every day, and a series of live music and performance events will also get underway on May 27.

Chi-Soul Fest will also take place June 10 and 11 at Navy Pier. The following weekend, the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix will hit the waters of Lake Michigan as SailGP racing returns to the area.

More information can be found on Navy Pier’s website for all upcoming events and attractions.