Navy Pier set to hold its first-ever Valentine's Day fireworks

Hold your partner close this year as Navy Pier hosts its first-ever Valentine’s Day fireworks show on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The show will begin at 9 p.m., according to a press release.

This year, whether you’re out with friends, with your significant other or enjoying a solo date, experience the Tunnel of Love, a mixology class, a private igloo or a cruise to celebrate love this year.

Want to maximize your Valentine's Day fun at Navy Pier? Here's a perfect schedule

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Start the day off at the free "Be My Valentine" art date workshop at 12 p.m. The workshop is open on Feb. 10 for two shifts. The first is 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second is 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Next, experience a 360-degree view of Chicago’s skyline and Lake Michigan in the 200-foot tall Centennial Wheel. If you’re a lover of the arts, stop by a show. Richard III, Illinoise and Global Connections: Lunar New Year will be showing at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Feb. 10. Times vary throughout the day, with showtimes available here. Go get a bite to eat at Chef Art Smith’s Reunion. Click here to read the menu. The chef --- who’s favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day, according to officials --- created a special prix fixe menu (a fixed price menu) for $55 per couple. Before you close out the night, take a photo in the "Tunnel of Love" with twinkling lights and diamonds filling the backdrop of your photos. The tunnel will be open from Feb. 1 to Feb. 17. Finish the night by finding the perfect spot to watch the free fireworks show on the Pier’s south dock. The fireworks will be launched from the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park.

To see more events on Navy Pier throughout February, click here.