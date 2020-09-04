Navy Pier Rooftop Deck to Remain Open After Labor Day Weekend

Though Navy Pier itself announced it will temporarily close following Labor Day weekend, officials at the rooftop deck said Friday it will be the one establishment to remain open.

Offshore, Navy Pier's rooftop deck, announced it will remain open after Sept.8 with various safety and sanitation standards in place.

The rooftop will be open from noon until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a release.

Offshore officials said parties can make reservations online, but no more than six people will be allowed at a table together due to coronavirus health restrictions.

Special events are still planned throughout September such as sunset painting and sips, along with fitness classes and mimosas, the release said.

“With safety for our patrons at the utmost importance, we hope to continue to welcome in locals looking for a fun way to socially distance while also enjoying all that Offshore has to offer, with events lined up throughout the month that has something for everyone," Stephen Stoll, COO of Maverick Restaurants who owns Offshore, said.

The release explained that all guests are required to wear masks upon entry and exit of the rooftop venue, with tables spaced at least seven feet apart. Officials said indoor tables will be within eight feet of a window.

Navy Pier will close after Labor Day as the iconic Chicago attraction faces restrictions and budget shortfalls during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pier is set to close its doors Sept. 8 and "anticipates reopening" in spring of 2021. The closure aims to "limit the financial burden and impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the organization."

The pier will continue to remain open through Labor Day, including free arts and cultural programs, restaurants, retail shops, tour boats and dining cruises. There will be "multiple layers of safety precautions in place," officials said.

Public access to the pier's outdoor spaces, including Polk Bros Park and the North and South Docks, will also be limited or prohibited during the closure.