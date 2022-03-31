Navy Pier Launches New Makers Market For Family-Friendly Events

Navy Pier will host an array of daily family activities for over two weeks to ring in spring break starting in April.

The free event is open to all and will run from April 1-17, officials said. Throughout the celebrations, families can sit in on baking demonstrations, interactive science experiments, jewelry-making classes and more.

“With so many new activities and events to take advantage of during the first two weeks in April, Navy Pier is the perfect spring break destination for those searching for unforgettable experiences,” Navy Pier president and CEO Marilynn Gardner said in a release.

Scheduled activities include:

Baking demonstration April 2

Friendship bracelet and musical instrument workshop April 5

Ice cream sundae-building workshops and cocktail-making demonstrations April 4 and 11

Strawberry bouquet workshop April 6

Interactive science experiments April 12-13

To view the full spring break calendar, click here.

During the event, Lolita’s Bodega Artisan Market also will run simultaneously. The market will showcase nearly 60 vendors of arts, clothing, food, scents, jewelry and more.

Each market will consist of a two-hour “Makers Workshop” with hands-on demonstrations by the established artisans.

Featured workshops include:

Los Amigos Books, literacy workshop to learn Spanish on April 2

Chetoni Designs, jewelry-making workshop April 8

Lady Sol, “Move Like a Goddess,” dance wellness workshop April 9

Meag Maldo, balloon decorations workshop April 14

Sky Lyte Inc., soy candle-making workshop April 16

More information about the market can be found here.