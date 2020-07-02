Navy Pier Holds Different Kind of Fourth of July Celebration Without Fireworks

Although Chicagoans cannot ring in July Fourth with Navy Pier's iconic fireworks, there will still be another kind of celebration this weekend.

Navy Pier announced a plan on Thursday to provide the public with the opportunity to observe the Fourth of July with socially distant activities and events.

The holiday weekend festivities begin Friday with Live at the Lake! where three bands will perform at the Miller Lite Beer Garden from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The July Fourth celebration at the pier will begin as early as 10 a.m. and last until midnight this Saturday. Live music will be at the Miller Lite Beer Garden and the Wave Wall Platform from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Navy Pier will also offer cruises along Lake Michigan, to-go drinks, park access, shopping and various dining experiences.

In an effort to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, guests are encouraged to arrive at the pier early, as capacity will be limited.

Navy Pier staff will require that guests wear face masks at all times and remain six feet apart from other parties. There will also be nearly 80 hand sanitizers available throughout the pier.

As usual, fireworks, coolers, bikes, skateboards, rollerblades, skate shoes, outside alcohol and weapons of any kind are not allowed at Navy Pier.