National Guard in ‘State of Readiness' Ahead of Possible Election Day Unrest: Pritzker

As the nation prepares for Election Day and the possibility of civil unrest in the following days, the Illinois National Guard is in a "state of readiness" and prepared to respond to communities throughout the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

On Monday afternoon, an NBC 5 photographer captured what appeared to be Illinois National Guard vehicles pulling into Chicago's McCormick Place.

Spotted the National Guard coming into Chicago and pulling into McCormick Place. pic.twitter.com/h6Ekzb1Vue — GeorgeMycykNBC (@GeorgeMycykNBC) November 2, 2020

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Illinois National Guard said the agency won't "discuss the specifics of troop movements or future plans out of concern for the safety of the troops involved."

"Obviously, people can see Illinois National Guard trucks and troops moving," said Barb Wilson, with the Illinois National Guard public affairs office. "This is to be ready to respond if needed, but we have not been given any missions. We, along with most other Illinoisans and Americans, hope we are not needed."

According to a tweet issued Monday afternoon from Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the city of Chicago has not made calls to deploy the National Guard in the city.

The City has not made any calls to deploy the National Guard in Chicago. Similar to past emergency preparedness plans, the State has stationed personnel at McCormick Place to be ready to respond if needed, however, there are currently no plans for them to be deployed. https://t.co/EoxZiw90Rs — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) November 2, 2020

While personnel are being stationed at McCormick Place to respond if needed, the tweet stated, there are no current plans for deployment.

With the possibility of protests and violence, at least 10 states have activated the National Guard, the New York Times reported.