National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is Today: Here's Where You Can Get Deals

Several Chicago-area eateries are stringing together promotions to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, which falls every April 12.

Here are a few restaurants offering deals where you can munch on a melt at:

Gayle V’s Best Ever Grilled Cheese

The shop houses over 10 types of homemade grilled cheese sandwiches. From a plain grilled cheese sandwich to a BBQ pulled pork sandwich, the menu indulges classic flavors with options for added twists in its cheese-filled mashes.

To celebrate the comfort food, the eatery is hosting a walk-in drawing throughout Tuesday, where customers can pull from a prize bag containing wooden chips that hold an assortment of perks. Free cheese curds and sandwiches are up for grabs, as is a single grand prize: getting one free grilled cheese sandwich per week for a year.

The eatery is located at 108 N. State Street, Suite 004. To place an online order, click here.

Cheesie’s Pub & Grub

The family-owned and operated sandwich shop serves a variety of grilled cheeses, along with soups and craft beers.

In honor of the national holiday, the eatery is hosting a deal on its menu staple, The OG. The classic sandwich features an American cheese and cheddar cheese spread on Texas toast, which is paired with tomato soup.

Customers can snag The OG for over half off at a discounted price of $4.12 — an ode to the special day.

The restaurant has locations in Lakeview at 958 W Belmont Ave., and Wicker Park at 1365 N Milwaukee Ave. To place an online order, click here.

Chicago Grilled Cheese & Mac Factory

It appears the cheese emporium is holding a sale throughout its entire menu, according to the restaurant's website.

Grilled cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, burgers, wraps, salads and soups are on the restaurant’s menu.

The traditional grilled cheese sandwich is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. It consists of three slices of American and sharp cheddar cheese hugged between two pieces of Texas toast.

The restaurant is posted at 1465 W Leland Ave. To place an online order, click here.