National Geographic Says Milwaukee Is One of the ‘World's Best Destination' Spots for 2023. Here's Why

Travels far and near are highlighted in National Geographic's annual roster of must-see destinations -- and one of the top places to explore in 2023 happens to be in the Midwest.

Milwaukee landed on the magazine's "25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023" list, joining a breadth of locations like Cairo, Egypt and Busan, South Korea.

So, what makes Milwaukee a hub for adventure?

National Geographic lauded the city its rich cultural history, vibrant downtown area and lakefront scenery.

Highlighting a revamped downtown with riverside promenades, hotels, concert venues and the recently-opened Fiserv Forum, the magazine wrote that Wisconsin's largest city is "turning heads beyond the Great Lakes."

The city's beer and cheese culture shines through for it's status as a tourist destination, with numerous breweries located throughout the city and a wide variety of dairy options at the Milwaukee Public Market.

Milwaukee's museums, such as the Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Art Museum, show different ends of the city's diverse and vibrant cultural history, which is also echoed in the revitalization of traditional neighborhoods throughout the city.

The list also recognized four other spots in the U.S., including Charleston, S.C., San Francisco, Utah and Big Bend National Park in Texas.

A full list of locations for the 2023 list can be found here.