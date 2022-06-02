National Doughnut Day: Get Your Fix at These 4 Illinois Doughnut Shops, Named On Yelp's Top 100 List

It's one of the most delicious national holidays of all: National Donut Day.

Of course, you can celebrate doughnuts anytime. But in case you want take part in observing National Doughnut Day on June 3, you might want to do so at one of Illinois' best doughnuts shops, according to Yelp.

In their recent Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list, Yelp includes four bakeries in Illinois -- two of which are located in Chicago.

Here are the local shops that made the list, and where they fall in the rankings:

No. 8: Dip and Sip Donuts, 2256 W Roscoe St., Roscoe Village

No. 25: Country Donuts, 181 W. Virginia St, Crystal Lake

No. 83: Old Fashioned Donuts, 11248 S Michigan Ave., Roseland

No. 87: Gurnee Donuts, 4949 Grand Ave., Gurnee

Coming in at No. 1 on the list Round Rock Donuts in Round Rock, Texas. According to Yelp, that's where you can get a 14-inch “Texas-sized donut,” available in glazed, chocolate, or half-and-half.

In previous years, Stan's Donuts and Coffee, Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken and Firecakes Donuts have been named on other cuisine lists as the best places for a sweet treat in Chicago.