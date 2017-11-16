Naperville has been named the safest city in America to move to.

Naperville has long been known as one of the state's safest cities, but it's even getting national attention now.

According to a new ranking released by Niche and Homes.com, Naperville is the safest city to move to in the entire United States, based on several different crime statistics.

"Naperville is not only impressive in its lack of crime, (it) also has an excellent school district and an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent," the ranking said. "Pack your bags, Naperville has a lot to offer!"

Four of the 10 cities ranked by the website were based in California, including Irvine (number two) and Thousand Oaks (number three).

Provo, UT and Round Rock, TX rounded out the top five in the rankings.

Only one other Midwest city made the cut, as Ann Arbor, MI, home of the University of Michigan, checked in at number six.