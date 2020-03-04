Murder Charges Filed in Fatal Stabbing Outside Richard’s Bar

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office has filed murder charges against the suspect in a fatal stabbing outside Richard's Bar in late February, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Thomas Hugh Tansey, 30, will appear in bond court Thursday in connection to the stabbing. Tansey is accused of stabbing Kenneth Paterimos, 23, multiple times during an altercation outside of Richard's Bar on Feb. 21.

Officials said Paterimos was stabbed in the arm, neck and back, and was later pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Tansey was arrested shortly after the stabbing, but was released after police said he claimed the stabbing was self defense.

Tansey had remained free until last week when a Cook County judge issued a no-bail arrest warrant in the case. He was not taken into custody by Chicago police until Wednesday.

"The man was walking with the knife in his hand trying to get away," said one of the victims' brothers, Santiago Bueno. "Everyone was in danger at that point."

Bueno, who was with Paterimos the night of the incident, said he held the suspect down until police arrived.

Other witnesses told police they heard homophobic slurs before a fight broke out.

Paterimos' family, outraged over crude social media posts and a lack of action from police, protested outside the bar this week.

Friends and family gathered for a fundraiser Monday afternoon at 1807 S. Allport St. in Pilsen to raise money for lawyer fees and other expenses.

Paterimos’ brothers described the young man as social, hardworking and the “glue” to their family.

“He really was all about us, our brothers together," Anthony Paterimos said. "There was nothing he wouldn’t do without calling one of us."

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Tansey was previously convicted of battery when he tried to strike a man with a handgun that he was unlawfully carrying in 2016.