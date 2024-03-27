Multiple people stabbed in Rockford attack, police say

Note: A press conference from Rockford police will be streamed in the video player above at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Authorities are investigation after multiple individuals were stabbed in Rockford on Wednesday afternoon.

An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in a residential area near Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, according to police.

UPDATE: An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in the area of Cleveland/Holmes/Eggleston. The alleged suspect is in custody. Further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 27, 2024

A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbings, and a large police presence is still in place.

No further information was available on the medical condition of the victims in the case.

