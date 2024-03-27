Rockford

Multiple people stabbed in Rockford attack, police say

Note: A press conference from Rockford police will be streamed in the video player above at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Authorities are investigation after multiple individuals were stabbed in Rockford on Wednesday afternoon.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to an update from Rockford police, a man attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in an area

An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in a residential area near Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, according to police.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbings, and a large police presence is still in place.

No further information was available on the medical condition of the victims in the case.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

Top Digital Stories - Wednesday

news 3 hours ago

Baltimore port bridge collapse: Global ocean carriers put U.S. companies on hook for urgent cargo pickup

Chicago Police 2 hours ago

Harrowing videos show suspects linked to string of robberies on Chicago's NW side

This article tagged under:

Rockford
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us