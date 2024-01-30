Multiple people were hospitalized after being dropped off at a suburban immediate care covered in an unidentified substance following what they said was a workplace explosion, fire officials said.

According to Berwyn Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry Marzullo, three people walked into an immediate care covered in an unidentified substance that officials believe may have been a solvent and reported they were dropped off by their manager after being involved in an explosion.

The workers said they were near 35th and Kostner in Berwyn when the explosion happened. They reported skin irritation and difficulty breathing, according to fire officials.

After their arrival at immediate care, the workers and three other people from the immediate care were transported to area hospitals for additional treatment, Marzullo said. The immediate care was closed for "industrial cleaning" until further notice.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Witnesses near the immediate care reported seeing several ambulances at the scene.

Officials said those transported did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but further details on their conditions weren't immediately released.

Check back for more on this developing story.