Multiple Injuries Reported in LaSalle County Boat Fire

An investigation is underway after multiple people were reportedly injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. State police said multiple injuries were reported on scene, and at least one person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

The incident is under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police.