LaSalle County

Multiple Injuries Reported in LaSalle County Boat Fire

An investigation is underway after multiple people were reportedly injured in a boat fire Saturday afternoon at a LaSalle County marina, according to Illinois State Police.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, 623 W. River Dr. in Seneca, approximately 11 miles west of Morris. State police said multiple injuries were reported on scene, and at least one person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

The incident is under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

LaSalle Countyboat firelasalle county boat fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us