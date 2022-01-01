Multiple fatal car crashes were reported in Cook County early on New Year's Day, according to Illinois State Police.

The first double-fatal accident was reported around 1:45 a.m. on souhtbound Interstate 94 near 87th Street.

Police said two vehicles, including an Illinois Department of Transportation truck, were involved in a crash. The IDOT truck was parked in an accident investigation site when another vehicle rear-ended the truck.

Two people inside the car that hit the IDOT truck were killed in the crash. No injuries were reported to the driver of the IDOT truck.

Hours later, just after 5 a.m., three people were killed in a crash on westbound I-290 near Mannheim Road.

Police said the crash involved a wrong-way driver, but further details were not immediately available.

The driver and only person in one of the vehicles died and a driver and passenger in a second vehicle were also killed. An investigation remained ongoing, police said.