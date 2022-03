Chicago police launched an investigation Sunday after cars were stolen from a luxury dealership in the Mayfair neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side, according to officials.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., police responded to Luxury Auto Selection, 4580 N. Elston Ave., for the report of multiple stolen vehicles and discovered windows to the building had been damage.

It wasn't immediately clear how many vehicles were stolen.

No arrests have been made, according to police.