8-car crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive causes major backups; delays

A crash involving as many as eight vehicles in the northbound lanes of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive blocked lanes and snarled traffic for the Tuesday morning commute.

According to the Chicago Police Department, around 6:30 a.m., eight cars were involved in a crash in the 3400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive after a vehicle became stalled in the left lane.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for whiplash, CPD said. Another was transported to a nearby hospital for a wrist injury.

Traffic is backed up as far as 63rd street, NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin said. Live photos and video from the scene show emergency vehicles on scene, with hefty backups piling up.

According to Chicago officials, lanes are currently open.

The crash is adding to heavy delays and backups Tuesday morning as lane closures and construction resumes on the Kennedy Expressway.