Movies in the Parks returns just in time for summer in Chicago

The Chicago Park District is kicking off summer with a chance to get outside and enjoy familiar favorites in the summer air.

Movies in the Parks is a free experience for residents across Chicago to enjoy movies in their own local park, from classic Hollywood favorites to recent family-friendly box office releases.

This year's series features films ranging from a G to PG-13 rating in over 100 of the city’s parks, with featured films spanning from 1943’s “Casablanca” to the 2022 release “Lightyear”.

Other movies include “Some Like It Hot”, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”, “Space Jam”, “Indiana Jones”, “The Incredibles”, “Coco”, and “Tootsie”. Movie screenings run starting now through Sept. 9 and can be seen across Chicago in as many as three parks in just one evening. A full schedule of locations, movies, and Park District contact information can be found here.

Films begin screening at dusk between 7-9 p.m. dependent on weather conditions. The Chicago Park District recommends checking weather apps ahead of time for a more accurate dusk time.

While Movies in the Parks is dog-friendly, each park has their own rules and restrictions for dogs. Any questions regarding dog accessibility and others such as field house use and restroom availability can be directed towards your local park.

More information can be found on the Chicago Park District website.