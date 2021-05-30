Motorcyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Chain-Reaction Crash on I-88

An 81-year-old motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries, and two other people were injured after a piece of furniture fell off a vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 88 Saturday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle was carrying a piece of furniture near milepost 125.75 at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday when the furniture fell from the vehicle, landing directly in front of another car.

That car’s driver slammed on her brakes, causing an SUV to rear end it, police said.

The force of the impact caused the SUV to veer into another lane, and it was then struck by a motorcycle being driven by an 81-year-old Elburn man, according to police. He was ejected from the bike by the impact of the collision.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two passengers in the car, a 46-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle that lost the furniture load, identified as a 30-year-old Aurora man, was issued a citation for failure to properly secure a load.

The left two lanes of the highway were closed for several hours for an investigation, but have since reopened, according to authorities.