Motorcyclist in critical condition after Libertyville crash, police say

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after his motorcycle struck a turning vehicle in unincorporated Libertyville Friday.

According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 137 and Route 45 on Friday night.

A Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound on Route 137 and attempted to turn onto the Route 45 ramp, directly into the path of the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle rider was unable to avoid a collision and struck the sedan. The force of the impact threw him from the motorcycle, authorities said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His exact condition is not known at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were immediately available.