Motorcyclist Dies in Homan Square Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle striking a Polaris motorcycle early Sunday morning in the city’s Homan Square neighborhood.

According to authorities, a white Audi S8 was driving northbound on South Homan Avenue at approximately 2:39 a.m. when it struck a Polaris motorcycle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The 29-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to Stroger, and her condition has stabilized.

The three occupants of the Audi got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, according to authorities.

Another vehicle was also rear-ended in the crash, and the driver of that car suffered a minor ankle injury, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.