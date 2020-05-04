Wood Dale

Motorcycle Crash in Wood Dale Leaves Woman Dead

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. May 2 at the intersection of Wood Dale Road and Elmhurst Street

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash last week in northwest suburban Wood Dale.

A motorcycle and vehicle collided about 11:30 a.m. May 2 at the intersection of Wood Dale Road and Elmhurst Street, killing Angel Marie Foerster, of River Grove, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was pronounced dead about 12 hours later at Lutheran General Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. Autopsy results found she died of her injuries and ruled her death an accident.

Wood Dale police didn’t immediately respond to a request for details about the crash.

