Mother of Plainfield boy killed in alleged hate crime released from hospital

The mom of a 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death earlier this month in suburban Plainfield has been released from the hospital this weekend.

Hanaan Shahin, 32, was critically-injured in the Oct. 14 attack, but has recovered enough to be released from a hospital, CAIR-Chicago told NBC Chicago.

Her son, 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume, was killed in the attack at their home in Plainfield Township on Oct. 14.

Police allege that the family’s landlord, identified as 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, attacked the mother and son because of their Islamic faith and his anger over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and multiple counts of committing a hate crime. He was denied bond, and is being held in custody in Will County.

Wadea’s death shocked the Chicago area and the nation as a whole, with President Joe Biden offering condolences in a phone call with the boy’s family. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also met with the family prior to Wadea’s funeral earlier this month.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Wadea’s memory on Sunday night in suburban Oak Brook, according to organizers.