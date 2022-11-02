Mother of Homewood-Flossmoor Student Says School Failed to Respond After Daughter Reported Sexual Assault

A suburban mother is expected to speak publicly alongside her attorneys Wednesday after she says her daughter, a student at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, was sexually assaulted within school walls by a classmate.

According to attorneys for the "Jane Doe Family," the incident occurred Monday during a first period theater class.

“It was violent in nature," attorney Stephanie White said. "And occurred for a period of approximately 17-21 minutes. If there was proper supervision, there should have been someone there.”

According to a statement from the victim's mother, the school did not properly respond to the event when it was reported, and staff does not do enough to protect students at the school from events like this from occurring.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"She was crying," the statement reads in part. No one came to her assistance. No staff or professional educator did anything to protect her from this horrific, life changing event."

"The District claims to be committed to transparency," it cotinues. "However, when students have exercised their voice, they have been and are further victimized by the District for voicing their concerns of sexual assault and harassment."

Flossmoor police say the male juvenile student was taken into custody, and to the station for questioning. He was released to the custody of his father while the investigation continues, officials said.

The principal and superintendent of Homewood-Flossmoor High School school principal said in a statement to students and staff that they take student safety "very seriously," and while they can't speak directly about the alleged sexual assault, it was reported to Illinois' Department of Child and Family Services.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is paramount. We are committed to following safety protocols and appreciate the patience of our school community," the school says, stressing that they are working with local law enforcement as an investigation continues.

The victim's mother and her attorneys are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, to address the school directly.

"As a mother, I am concerned for the students of the District," a statement ahead of the press conference reads. "The lack ongoing support for the students afflicted by sexual violence, and the District’s ongoing failure to supervise or protect students from being further victimized."

Additionally, students at 1 p.m. Thursday plan to hold a protest outside the school for how they say the school responds to ongoing sexual harassment.