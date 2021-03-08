Mother, Father and Son Killed in Mount Prospect Crash

A mother, father and son from Des Plaines died Sunday morning when an SUV collided with their car in northwest suburban Mount Prospect, according to police.

The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on Rand Road near Mount Prospect Road.

According to authorities, a white Honda sedan was traveling southbound on Rand Road from the exit of Mount Prospect plaza when a gold Ford SUV, which was heading northwest bound on Rand Road from Central Road, entered the intersection and struck the sedan.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to rollover and come to a rest on its roof. The three people riding inside the sedan were killed upon impact, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Francisco Flores Rodriguez, 58, his wife, Georgina Perez Gomez, 59, and their son, Francisco Javier Flores, 31.

The driver of the Ford was extricated from the vehicle by the Mount Prospect Fire Department and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Dafner Flores, the victims' nephew and cousin, said he saw all three relatives the night before.

"To know that I got to speak to all three, right before that," he said. "It's a bittersweet moment, but I'm glad to happen.”

Dafner Flores and his family members are now trying to understand how and why the crash happened.

"I just want everybody to know that we're going to get through this together," he said. "But we're such, we're a big family, but we're tight knit."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.