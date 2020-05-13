Morton Arboretum Announces Plans to Reopen

The popular Morton Arboretum has announced plans to reopen- with some changes for visitors.

The facility is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning June 1.

The first two weeks will be available for members only, though those dates are subject to change.

Members wishing to visit will need an online reservation, which will open to public on May 29.

"As everyone anticipates the beauty and respite of the Arboretum this summer, the health and safety of visitors and employees will remain of utmost importance," a message on their website reads. "To ensure your wellbeing, entering and visiting the Arboretum will be different from usual."

Advance, date-specific, timed-entry online member passes will be required for all visitors, including children, according to the arboretum. All buildings and indoor restrooms will remain closed and special measures will be in place to ensure social distancing for all visitors, the arboretum said.