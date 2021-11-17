More Than a Dozen Suspects Steal Merchandise From Suburban Louis Vuitton Store

Police in suburban Oak Brook say that more than a dozen suspects were involved in a grab-and-run theft at the Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, police were called to the mall at approximately 3:31 p.m. after reports of several individuals entering the store and stealing merchandise from the retailer.

Police say that approximately 14 suspects were involved in the incident, and all 14 were able to escape the scene in three separate vehicles.

There is no dollar amount on the merchandise stolen, with store workers conducting an inventory count after the theft.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call Oak Brook police at 630-368-8700. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@oak-brook.org.

The theft marks the second time this month that a Louis Vuitton store has been hit at a suburban mall. In early November, police in Northbrook say a group of 13 people, all wearing ski masks and gloves, entered the store at Northbrook Court Mall and stole numerous items, with a retail value of more than $100,000.

The group then fled the scene in three waiting vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and no weapons were displayed.

Police have not advised the public of any connection between the two incidents.