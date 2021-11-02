Group of Ski Mask-Wearing Suspects Steals Over $100K of Merchandise From Suburban Mall

Police in suburban Northbrook say that a group of more than a dozen suspects stole more than $100,00 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store earlier this week.
According to Northbrook police, officers were called to the Northbrook Court Mall just before 1 p.m. Monday for reports of a retail theft.
Police say that a group of approximately 13 suspects, all wearing ski masks and gloves, entered the store and stole numerous items, with a retail value of more than $100,000.
The suspects then fled to three waiting vehicles, all of which were occupied by a driver, and fled the scene.
No one was injured in the theft, and no weapons were displayed by any of the suspects, police said.