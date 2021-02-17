More Than 80 ComEd Employees Dispatched to Baltimore Ahead of Ice Storm

With winter weather pounding various parts of the country, ComEd is once again sending workers to another region, with more than 80 employees heading to Baltimore ahead of a major ice storm.

According to the utility, the employees will head to Baltimore “in anticipation of restoration needs following an ice storm entering the area.”

Those employees will leave the Chicago area on Thursday.

All employees involved in the trip will have health screenings prior to departure, with one person per vehicle and one person per hotel room upon arrival in the Baltimore area. Social distancing will be enforced, and ComEd will supply crews with PPE, according to the press release.

A winter storm warning will go into effect in Maryland at 3 a.m. Thursday, and run through 6 a.m. Friday. Forecasters are calling for snow early in the day, with the snow transitioning to sleet and freezing rain Thursday afternoon.

According to the Baltimore Sun, “significant ice accumulations” are possible as warmer air moves into the region.

Earlier this week, ComEd announced it would send crews to Kentucky and West Virginia to help utility companies in those states after an ice storm pounded the region. More than 350 employees were part of that group, according to the company.