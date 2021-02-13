ComEd Sending Crews to Kentucky and West Virginia For Ice Storm Response

Hundreds of ComEd employees and contractors will head to Kentucky and West Virginia on Sunday to support restoration efforts following ice storms that resulted in power outages to tens of thousands of residents, according to the utility provider.

More than 350 employees and contractors will be sent to each state and will depart from locations across the Chicago area Sunday morning, according to a news release from the company.

ComEd says it's taking several steps to ensure the safety of its employees and contractors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include requiring health screenings, allowing only one person per vehicle and sending crews with proper protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

After crews finish safety trainings upon arrival, according to the company, they will "help repair damage and restore service as quickly and safely as possible."