More Than 500 New Coronavirus Cases, 30 Additional Deaths Reported in Indiana

Indiana officials have confirmed more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and reported 30 additional deaths on Saturday morning.

According to officials, 528 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 7,435 since the pandemic began. State officials say 90 of the state’s 92 counties have reported positive cases of the virus, with Benton and Pike counties the only areas of the state not to report any cases of the virus.

In all, 330 Indiana residents have died as a result of the virus.

More than 39,000 Indiana residents have been tested, according to officials. The 50-to-59 age group remains hardest hit by the virus in the state, accounting for 20.4 percent of the total number of cases, according to demographic data provided by officials. Residents between the ages of 60 and 69 have accounted for 17.1 percent of cases, officials said.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 20.