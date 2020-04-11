Illinois Coronavirus Updates: CPD Veteran Dies, Men in Surgical Masks Invade Suburban Home

More than 17,000 people statewide have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus as the state hopes to reach a peak in new cases in the near future.

In Chicago, police have identified an officer who became the second CPD employee to die as a result of complications of the virus.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the state of Illinois:

Longtime 911 Operator Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A longtime Chicago 911 operator died from complications of the coronavirus last month.

Rusell Modjeski, 60, was pronounced dead about 7:15 a.m. March 29, the medical examiner’s office said. Officials announced Friday that he died of COVID-19 infection with diabetes and hypertension as contributing factors.

“An all-around good person and friend to many, Russ will be missed,” the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a tweet Friday. “Our sympathies go out to his family, friends and co-workers.”

Chicago Police Sergeant Dies After Contracting COVID-19

A second Chicago police officer has died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the department said Friday.

The officer, identified as Sergeant Clifford Martin, was a highly decorated member of the force, receiving over 60 awards during his 25 years of service. He is survived by his wife and three children, two of whom followed in his footsteps in joining the department.

“Sgt. Martin was a Chicagoan through and through, and served the community that he loved,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “Our hearts go out to Martin’s wife and three children, who are grieving an unimaginable loss of a husband and father taken from them so suddenly by this terrible disease.”

Video Shows Men in Surgical Masks, Gloves Invade Home During Coronavirus Crisis

Arlington Heights police have released home surveillance video that shows a home invasion in which a homeowner shot and killed one of the armed assailants.

Doorbell video of the April 4 fatal encounter in the north suburb, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, shows two men wearing surgical masks and gloves ring the doorbell of a home on North Evergreen Avenue.

Police say the two assailants, Bradley Finnan and Larry Brodacz, were armed with a gun and knife when they forced their way into the home with the intent to rob the family.

The homeowner chased Finnan outside and punched him, leaving him lying on the ground. When he returned into the home, he found Brodacz pointing a gun at his family. After retrieving a gun from the family safe, the homeowner became engaged in a struggle with Brodacz, who was shot and killed during the encounter.

Finnan now faces felony murder charges in connection with the incident.