More than 100 people were arrested Monday as hundreds gathered for a protest both inside and outside Chicago's Accenture Tower, home to one of the city's major train stations, many calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Chicago police said at least 106 arrests were made for criminal trespass during the demonstration, which occurred in the 500 block of West Madison Street.

The group filled the second floor of Accenture Tower for hours Monday morning, disrupting the morning rush hour commute and prompting lockdowns at nearby offices.

The location of the demonstration was in a building that houses the Midwest Israeli Consulate. The building is also home to several other offices, as well as the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The American International Group's Chicago office activated a "shelter in place" protocol during the events.

"We are closely monitoring a protest inside AIG's Chicago Office. Building Management has activated a Shelter in Place and shut down all elevators," the office said just after 9 a.m. "Follow all guidance from local security and emergency services. Please be alert and take appropriate precautionary measures."

Shortly after 10 a.m., building security and police called for protesters to move outside. While many complied, others refused, staging a sit-in on the building's escalators.

Police were seen arresting dozens of protesters and escorting them out of the building as the protesting continued.

Protesters cheered as police led demonstrators from the building with hands zip-tied behind their backs, many in black T-shirts that read, “Not in our name.”

A spokesperson for Metra, the city’s commuter rail system, said that trains continued to run normally, but protesters blocked the southern exit and commuters were forced to leave the station through other doors.

Metra released an alert to customers just after 1 p.m. warning that while the building was open, "there are protesters outside the premises."

The Israeli consulate in Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The protest was led by a group described as Jewish allies of Palestinians, many of whom were calling for an "immediate cease-fire" and seeking for elected officials to call for the same.

"We’re here to send a message locally, nationally, and globally, that we are Jews that want this violence to end," said protester Margo Mejia.

While many of the attendees were from Chicago, others arrived by bus on Sunday night to join the demonstration from across the Midwest, including Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and other parts of Illinois, organizers said.

"This is a Jewish-led action saying that genocide against Palestinians, bombing Gaza - it’s not making Israelis safe, it’s not making Palestinians more safe," said Ariel Levin, who joined from Iowa City.

The month-long war began after Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7 left 1,400 Israelis dead. Israel's response has led to thousands of deaths — and much destruction — across Gaza.

The Chicago protest was the latest in several large-scale demonstrations related to the war in recent days in Chicago, the U.S. and the globe.

Last week, hundreds attended a protest in Chicago's West Town neighborhood, where President Joe Biden was holding a fundraiser.

Advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace led a similar sit-in in New York City’s Grand Central Station on Oct. 27, where a sea of protesters filled the main concourse during evening rush hour, chanting slogans and unfurling banners demanding a cease-fire as Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. At least 200 demonstrators were detained by New York police officers.

More than 300 people were arrested in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19 for illegally demonstrating, and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

At the same time, more than 180,000 people across France, including 100,000 in Paris, marched peacefully on Sunday to protest against rising antisemitism in the wake of the war.