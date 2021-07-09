K-Pop Band Monsta X Comes to Chicago, Midwest For World Tour in 2022

South Korean boy band Monsta X is set to perform in Chicago and part of the Midwest on their world tour in early 2022.

The K-pop band will be in the city at the Chicago Theatre on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. after having to reschedule the concert from May 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

For the Chicago performance, tickets range from $85 to over $860. Click here to purchase tickets for the Thursday night show.

"The setlist for the Monsta X Chicago concert at Chicago Theatre should feature some of the most memorable songs from Monsta X mixed in with some more recent work. The Monsta X Chicago setlist may be slightly different than the list of songs performed at other Monsta X shows," Vivid Seats said on its website.

Vivid Seats noted that pit tickets are available for Monsta X fans next year and can be found by viewing Chicago Theatre's seating chart and finding front row seats. Meet and Greet tickets could also be available, but information has not yet been released.

Monsta X will also perform in Detroit, Michigan at Fox Theatre Detroit on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m., according to the band's website. Find tickets here.