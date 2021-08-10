Mom of Brothers Charged in Shooting of 2 Chicago Officers Arrested During Attempt to See Son: Police

The mother of the two suspects in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French was arrested Wednesday morning following a confrontation with authorities at a suburban hospital as she attempted to see her son, according to police in Oak Lawn.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning following a confrontation with officers at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police say that an officer was guarding the room where Emonte Morgan, 21, is currently being treated after being shot multiple times during Saturday’s incident. At that time, Morgan’s mother allegedly entered the area via a security door, “causing a disturbance,” according to a report provided by a police source to NBC 5.

The woman then allegedly “pushed into the officer” while trying to see her son, and was taken into custody.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the woman remains in police custody, according to Oak Lawn officials. Charges have not yet been filed, but the investigation's findings have been forwarded to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Our Detectives have concluded their investigation and are working with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for criminal charges," police officials said in a statement.

Emonte Morgan is one of two brothers charged in the fatal shooting of French, which took place Saturday evening in Chicago near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue. Morgan is also accused of shooting French’s partner, who remains in critical condition.

According to prosecutors, Emonte and Eric Morgan were in a vehicle near the intersection at approximately 9:08 p.m. when Chicago police officers initiated a traffic stop, pulling the vehicle over because of expired plates.

During the traffic stop, both brothers were ordered to exit the vehicle. Eric Morgan allegedly attempted to flee the scene, and one of the officers chased him. The officer then heard gunfire, and rushed back to where the car was located.

On Saturday night, Keith Thornton experienced what he said was “one of the hardest shifts of my entire public safety career.” The Chicago dispatcher was working as two officers were shot during a traffic stop. One of them, 29-year-old Ella French, was killed and the other remains in critical condition.

There, prosecutors say that Emonte Morgan had shot French in the back of the head, and had also shot her partner multiple times. As the third officer returned to the scene, he fired shots at Emonte Morgan, striking him multiple times.

Eric Morgan then tried to flee the scene again, but was held down by civilians until more officers arrived on the scene, according to prosecutors.

Emonte Morgan now faces one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon. He remains hospitalized at the suburban hospital.

Eric Morgan was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction. He was allegedly on probation for a Wisconsin theft conviction at the time of the shooting.