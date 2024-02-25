Missing Wisconsin boy was left with man for ‘disciplinary reasons,' prosecutor says

The search continues for a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing from a Wisconsin home last week, while prosecutors say that the boy’s mother has provided misleading information to authorities.

According to an AMBER Alert issued this week, Elijah Vue has been missing from Two Rivers, Wisconsin since Tuesday.

Authorities are continuing to search rivers and waterways in the area for his whereabouts in Manitowoc County, and local landfills and properties are also being searched.

Katrina Baur, identified as Elijah’s mother, allegedly left the child at the home of Jesse Vang for “disciplinary reasons,” according to prosecutors.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to WTMJ in Milwaukee, the charging documents in the case remain sealed, but prosecutors read portions of the documents in open court Friday.

“She intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for more than a week to the residence,” Jacalyn Labre, district attorney for Manitowoc County, told the court. “She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided. This was an intentional thing by her.”

Prosecutors also allege that Baur made misleading statements to police about her whereabouts since Elijah went missing. Both Baur and Vang have been charged with child neglect, with more charges possible in the case.

Vue is described as having sandy-colored hair and brown eyes. He stands 3-feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a long-sleeve dark-colored shirt, red and green dinosaur shoes, and has a birth mark on his left knee.

Searches of rivers and waterways are underway in Manitowoc County in Wisconsin. Local landfills are being searched as well.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, or to call Two Rivers police at 844-267-6648.

Police also say that there has been a “fake video” showing the recovery of a minor by officers, but that the video does not depict Elijah.

As a result, officers are warning the public not to fall victim to financial scams surrounding the case.