Missing 3-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Milwaukee, Authorities Say

Authorities in Milwaukee say that a 3-year-old boy whose disappearance triggered an AMBER Alert earlier this week has been found dead Thursday afternoon.

According to NBC-affiliate TMJ4 in Milwaukee, police announced that Major Harris’ body was found in an area authorities were canvassing on Thursday afternoon near the intersection of 35th Street and West Fuhr in Milwaukee.

Further details were not immediately made available, and authorities say the investigation remains “fluid and ongoing.”

The alert was issued for the missing child earlier this week. Police say that Harris had last been seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in La Cross, Wisconsin. Authorities believe that the child was being taken to Milwaukee at the time he was last seen.

Harris’ mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, was found dead last week in the backyard of a Milwaukee home, according to authorities.

Jaheem Clark, 20, was named as a person-of-interest in Muenzenberger’s death and a suspect in Harris’ disappearance. Police located him Sunday evening, and he was later found to have died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a brief standoff, according to authorities.

Clark’s vehicle was found near a laundromat on Monday afternoon, but Harris was not inside, according to police.

The search continued for the young boy through Thursday, when his body was found near the 3500 block of West Center Street.